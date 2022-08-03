Montgomery County offers license reinstatement program for those who owe child support

“The need to drive is a reality in life, so if your license has been suspended for non-payment that is something that we can easily overcome,” Fields said. “We just want to encourage people to come in and chat with us so we can get them resources so they can comply with that order.”

About 55,000 children in the county benefit from child support and getting that money to them is important Fields said. The enforcement agency has offered the program in August for several years now and last year 44 people took advantage of the program and collected about $12,000 in back child support.