County awards $473K in opioid settlement funds to community efforts

Grant recipients announced for Montgomery County include the following:

Wright State University College of Health, Education and Human Services, School of Professional Psychology: $54,212 for the “Disseminating Behavioral Couple Therapy for Substance Use Disorders” project

Wright State University: $298,968 for the “Dayton Street Medicine” project

Good Shepherd Ministries: $75,000 for the “Feed the Streets Sober Seed Bus” project

Single Parents Rock: $50,710 for the “Trauma-informed care for victims of domestic violence and partners of those dealing with opioid addiction” project

The OneOhio Recovery Foundation is a private nonprofit created by state and local leaders to allocate 55% of funds received from the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the national opioid epidemic.

The nonprofit split Ohio into 19 regions. Montgomery County is located in Region 8 of the OneOhio Recovery Foundation, and Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge is the Region 8 representative. Dodge recommended grant recipients to the OneOhio Recovery Foundation.

“While our county has come a long way in addressing this issue over the last eight years, much work remains to reduce overdoses and restore citizens affected by this epidemic,” said Dodge. “These grants will empower organizations that are committed to addressing the challenges of substance use and co-occurring disorders in our community.”