Montgomery County residents: Recycle appliances for free this weekend

Microwaves, small countertop appliances and outdoor grills are not part of this free program but will be accepted for a nominal fee.

The appliance amnesty program is designed to prevent illegal dumping, promote recycling and protect soil and waterways from pollution or contamination. Refrigerants such as freon will be safely removed and properly disposed of by an on-site licensed technician, the agency said. Metal components will be recycled rather than placed in a landfill.

Appliance amnesty weekends happen twice a year; the next one is Oct. 6-8.

Appliances are accepted at the facility year-round. However, residents are charged a small fee. For more information, visit www.mcswd.org or call 937-225-4999.