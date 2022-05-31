dayton-daily-news logo
Montgomery County residents: Recycle appliances for free this weekend

Montgomery County residents, with proof of residency, can recycle large appliances for free Thursday through Saturday during Appliance Amnesty Weekend at the Montgomery County Environmental Services Solid Waste Transfer Station & Recycling Facility, 1001 Encrete Lane, Moraine. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Montgomery County residents will be able to recycle refrigerators, air conditioners, water heaters, stoves and other appliances for free this weekend.

Appliance Amnesty Weekend is Thursday through Saturday hosted by Montgomery County Environmental Services.

Large appliances will be accepted for free with proof of residency at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer & Recycling Facility at 1001 Encrete lane in Moraine.

Drop off dates and times are:

  • 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday
  • 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Microwaves, small countertop appliances and outdoor grills are not part of this free program but will be accepted for a nominal fee.

The appliance amnesty program is designed to prevent illegal dumping, promote recycling and protect soil and waterways from pollution or contamination. Refrigerants such as freon will be safely removed and properly disposed of by an on-site licensed technician, the agency said. Metal components will be recycled rather than placed in a landfill.

Appliance amnesty weekends happen twice a year; the next one is Oct. 6-8.

Appliances are accepted at the facility year-round. However, residents are charged a small fee. For more information, visit www.mcswd.org or call 937-225-4999.

