Montgomery County to relocate Job Center

For nearly 30 years, the county has operated programs and other initiatives out of the Job Center, including Job and Family Services, Workforce Development and the Office of Reentry.

County officials in a press release Thursday said the new Job Center will “allow the county to more effectively meet residents’ needs while maintaining sustainable operations.”

County leaders are reviewing potential locations for the new site.

“As we look to the future, we are focused on making sure residents can access the services they need in a way that is efficient, welcoming and responsive,” said Commission President Carolyn Rice. “The resources housed at the Job Center are critical to supporting families and strengthening our community, and every decision surrounding this new facility will center on those priorities.”

Beginning sometime in late spring, the following programs will move to temporary locations while construction of the new facility begins:

Adult Career Services : Business Solutions Center, 1435 Cincinnati St., Suite 300, Dayton, OH 45417

: Business Solutions Center, 1435 Cincinnati St., Suite 300, Dayton, OH 45417 Youth Career Services : Employment Opportunity Center, 4303 W. Third St., Dayton, OH 45417

: Employment Opportunity Center, 4303 W. Third St., Dayton, OH 45417 Job and Family Services: Southview Center, 25 Thorpe Dr., Dayton, OH 45420

A date for the move to the temporary locations and the construction timeline will be shared at a later date, according to the press release.

“These benefits have already been demonstrated through the county’s purchase of the Regional Dispatch Center building in Miamisburg and construction of the new Western Division Municipal Court in Trotwood,” he said. “We know this approach saves taxpayer dollars while supporting Montgomery County’s long-term needs.”

St. Vincent de Paul Executive Director Angie Grillot said her organization was sad to see long-term tenants leave.

“Montgomery County’s 30-year partnership at the Job Center has provided crucial stability for St. Vincent de Paul, which has made it possible for us to expand and grow our ministries over the years to meet the changing needs of the community.”