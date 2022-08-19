dayton-daily-news logo
Montgomery County transfer station closed Saturday

Montgomery County Environmental Services Solid Waste Transfer Station is closed Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, for a countywide network update. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

Montgomery County Environmental Services Solid Waste Transfer Station is closed Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, for a countywide network update. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

The Montgomery County Solid Waste Transfer Station will be closed Saturday.

The closure on Saturday, Aug. 20, of the transfer station at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine is necessary because of a countywide network update.

The transfer station will open as usual at 6 a.m. Monday.

