Montgomery County treasurer stepping down early

Montgomery County Treasurer Russ Joseph is leaving the position early to start a new job outside of local government, according to a press release issued Monday afternoon.
Republican John McManus defeated Joseph, a Democrat, in November’s general election. McManus is not scheduled to begin his term until Sept. 6. The race could not be called until nearly two weeks after the election, when the final margin of 50.38% to 49.62% was confirmed.
Joseph’s last day as treasurer will be April 11.
He led the Montgomery County Treasurer’s Office for the last two years.
“I am so proud of all the things my staff and I have accomplished during my tenure to help improve customer service and provide additional revenue for our local communities and service agencies,” Joseph said.
In his first year as treasurer, a series of tornadoes struck Montgomery County on Memorial Day tornadoes days before property tax bills were going in the mail. Joseph worked with Auditor Karl Keith and Prosecutor Mat Heck to use a little-known state law to defer taxes for one year for any properties that were damaged in the tornadoes.
The Montgomery County Commission will appoint an interim treasurer beginning April 12.
Joseph is asking the Montgomery County Democratic Party to appoint his chief deputy, Paul Bradley, to serve out the current term that expires on Sept. 6.
“Paul has shown tremendous leadership in his time in the Treasurer’s Office, as well as through his previous experience serving as Sen. Sherrod Brown’s Regional Liaison in the greater Dayton region,” Joseph said. “I have full confidence in Paul and the leadership team to fulfill the remainder of the term in office.”
McManus takes office later than most office holders because of a state law that staggers county officials terms. McManus is a former Dayton school board member.
Joseph earlier had been appointed Montgomery County Clerk of Courts but lost when the seat was up in 2018.