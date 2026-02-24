Breaking: Gunfire reported in Kettering leads to shelter in place at multiple schools

Monthslong investigation leads to child pornography charges in Miami County

1 hour ago
A Miami County man is facing multiple child pornography charges after deputies served search warrants at a Laura home last week.

McCabe Thomas Deal, 27, was charged with seven counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor in Miami County Municipal Court.

Miami County sheriff’s deputies seized laptops and other electronics devices while serving a search warrant in the 2000 block of Pemberton Road on Feb. 18.

McCabe Thomas Deal. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

The search was the culmination of a monthslong investigation into child pornography, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the search, detectives also learned there may have been hidden cameras at the home recording people without their knowledge.

Detectives suspect there could be other victims and are asking anyone with information to call detective Sgt. Todd Cooper at 937-440-3986.

People can all submit tips anonymously at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.

Deal is being held in the Miami County Jail. His bond was previously set at $25,000, according to court records.

