Moraine appoints new city council member

Dave Miller was appointed to Moraine City Council for its Ward 2 spot on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By Eric Schwartzberg
10 minutes ago

Dave Miller was appointed to Moraine City Council to fill the vacancy created when Teri Murphy was elected mayor.

He must go before voters this May in a special election to be able to serve out the remainder of Murphy’s previous term in Ward 2, which expires at the end of 2023.

Miller, who is a lifelong Moraine resident, earned a bachelor’s degree from Morehead State University in Kentucky and a master’s degree in public administration at the University of Cincinnati.

He started working for the Moraine Parks and Recreation Department in 1973 as a playground supervisor and worked his way up to director of Parks and Recreation before retiring in 2013. He returned in 2015 as the volunteer coordinator until 2020.

In 2013, he was recognized as the Moraine Citizen of the Year.

Miller has served in the Moraine Rotary and Moraine Jaycees and been a member of the Wright Seaplane Base Inc. He also is a volunteer member of the Moraine C.E.R.T. (Community Emergency Response Team) and a eucharistic minister at St. Henry Catholic Church.

In addition, Miller has coached tee-ball and baseball in the Moraine-West Carrollton Little League, coached youth basketball in the West Carrollton-Moraine Basketball Association.

