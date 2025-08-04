Moraine man accused of attacking police, strangling officer pleads guilty

Two additional counts of assault of a peace office and one count each of strangulation, obstructing official business, aggravated menacing and resisting arrest were dismissed.

The aggravated menacing and resisting arrest charges were first-degree misdemeanors.

Price’s plea was entered days before his trial was scheduled to start on Tuesday.

His sentencing was set for Sept. 2. He could be sentenced to up to 18 months, according to court records.

On Aug. 18, 2024, officers responded to the 1600 block of South Smithville Road in Dayton for a report of a person down in a vehicle.

When police arrived, they found Price slumped over inside the vehicle, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

“While conducting their investigation, Mr. Price became combative and began to resist,” an affidavit read. “During his resistance, Mr. Price choked an officer, causing her breathing to be restricted.”

He also reportedly assaulted two other officers, injuring one of the officer’s hands.

While he was in the hospital, Price continued to be aggressive and kicked another officer in the stomach and leg area multiples times, according to court documents.

He allegedly threatened to harm officers throughout the incident.