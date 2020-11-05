X

Moraine man shoots mother, kills self after standoff, police say

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

A Moraine man shot and wounded his mother Wednesday night, then fatally shot himself following a police standoff.

Police and medics were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Cadillac Street in Moraine on a report of a shooting.

Sgt. Chris Selby said a woman was shot in the front yard as she and her husband were running away from their home during a domestic disturbance involving their son.

The woman went to a neighbor’s for help and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening, the sergeant said.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home. He later was found to have died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, police said.

He was identified as 36-year-old Nicholas Pearson by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

