Moraine manufacturer of gauges relocating to Centerville

Company President Bill McCormick said the Dayton area’s continued growth as hub for precision manufacturing and defense technology, along with its pool of skilled labor, make it a ideal location for a technical manufacturing operation.

“We’re a dynamic company with 27 years of domain expertise, and we see the Dayton region as one of the most exciting talent markets in the country for a business like ours,” McCormick said.

Global Gauge Corporation manufactures high-precision, non-contact X-ray thickness, width, and coating weight gauges for the metal and steel industries.

The company will bring a total of 26 positions to Centerville, including the six new ones.

Centerville Development Director Erik Collins said the city worked with JobsOhio and the Dayton Development Coalition to facilitate the move and retain Global Gauge in the Miami Valley, adding that the company exemplifies the kind of precision manufacturing and advanced technology expertise that aligns with the region’s economic strategy.

“Centerville has watched Global Gauge grow from a startup into an industry leader across nearly three decades in Montgomery County. We are thrilled to welcome them as they take this next major step forward,” Collins said. "