More Far Hills paving, this time in Kettering, among roadwork coming next year

But a Kettering segment of the road is set to be repaved in 2025 as part of an estimated $2 million ODOT project in that city, state and local officials said.

The part of Far Hills to be repaved is from David Road, south to Enid Avenue, just south of the Georgetown Apartments.

The 2025 project will also include repaving Ohio 835 (Research Boulevard) from Woodman Drive to County Line Road, with similar lane restrictions in place near Miami Valley Research Park, according to John Sliemers, Kettering’s project engineer.

The Ohio 48 section to be repaved averages about 24,100 vehicles a day, and the Research Boulevard area about 8,300 vehicles daily, Sliemers said. Motorists “can expect one lane to be closed at a time,” maintaining two-way traffic on both state routes, Sliemers said.

The Far Hills/David intersection has already been resurfaced, so major crossroads will not be impacted on Ohio 48, he said.

The Research Boulevard work will include “short sections beyond each intersection” of Woodman and County Line, said Kettering Assistant City Manager Bryan Chodkowski.

During the Ohio 835 intersection work, Sliemers said, drivers “are just going to have to either not make certain turn movements or through movements, or have to wait a very short while.

“But for the most part, this is a moving operation that pretty much … narrows you down to one lane in each direction,” he added.

Far Hills lane closures have been common for more than a year on Oakwood’s two-mile stretch of Ohio 48 due to the city’s $2.1 million sewer reconstruction and the prolonged ODOT resurfacing work.

Contractor Barrett Paving Materials Inc. has experienced asphalt mixing issues, according to the state.

The repaving in that city between Dayton and Kettering started in July and was originally scheduled to be finished in early August before the school year started.

Pavement markings on Oakwood’s portion of the state route are scheduled for the first few days of October and “we are expecting completion” then, according to ODOT spokeswoman Loryn Bryson.

“If weather causes a delay of the markings, the work will go into the early part of the following week,” she said in an email.

ODOT resurfaced Ohio 48 from the Oakwood corporation line to David Road in 2021, closing lanes along the 1.5-mile section.

The Kettering project involving both Ohio 48 and Ohio 835 is set to be bid this fall, officials said. ODOT is expected to fund 80% of the work or about $1.6 million, Kettering records show. The city’s portion is budgeted at $460,000.

A specific timeline for the work has not been set, but Sliemers said it would likely start in the spring or summer.