ODOT frustrated by paving delay in Oakwood, but ‘will not sacrifice quality’

ODOT said the $1.75 million project on Ohio 48, known locally as Far Hills Avenue, may not be done until later this month or early October, weeks beyond the initial conclusion date.

In August, contractor Barrett Paving Materials Inc. “continued to have asphalt mix issues but (was) able to complete work” on Aug. 20, ODOT Spokeswoman Loryn Bryson told the Dayton Daily News.

Resurfacing resumed Sept. 3, according to Oakwood Public Works Director Doug Spitler.

“As of this week,” Bryson said in an email Thursday, “the contractor has had acceptable mix to pave … We hope that this positive trend continues the remainder of this project.”

ODOT “has stringent requirements for materials that must be met before the contractor can work,” Bryson added. “We owe it to the taxpayers funding these projects to ensure the materials meet our standards and will last for many years to come.

“Like the city of Oakwood and those who use this section of State Route 48, we are frustrated by the delays on this project,” she added. “We want to see the work completed as quickly as possible, but we will not sacrifice quality to do so. ODOT will continue to test material before, during and after paving.”

Ohio 48 is one of the most heavily traveled roadways in Montgomery County’s south suburbs. Lane closings have been common on Oakwood’s two-mile stretch of Far Hills Avenue for more than a year due to the city’s $2.1 million sewer reconstruction, which was completed this summer.

The repaving in the city between Dayton and Kettering started in July and was originally scheduled to be finished in early August before the school year started.

The city has been in “correspondence with ODOT is daily” while construction has been active and it “passes relevant communication to school personnel so that the school community receives timely updates,” Spitler said in an email.

Oakwood has not been told of a specific date when the resurfacing is expected to be complete, Spitler said.

Barring weather and further asphalt problems, repaving is expected to take “a few weeks,” Bryson said.

“Once resurfacing is complete, a curing period will take place,” Bryson added.

Curing will involve a week for the asphalt to harden before a sealer is applied, followed by another week to allow it to dry, she said.

“During those cure periods, there is no scheduled work,” Bryson said.

After the final cure period, “there will be intermittent lane closures,” she added, as Barrett installs the raised pavement markers and applies the final striping/pavement markings.