Kettering schools, police respond to ‘religious activist’ incident near Fairmont

“Using a bullhorn, the individual made comments that, while difficult to hear clearly, did not appear to contain any direct threats to the physical safety of our staff and students,” McCarty-Stewart’s message states.

Multiple parents and others posting about the incident on social media said the man was telling students they would go to hell for various behaviors.

“The Kettering police, our school resource officer, and school and district administrators were on-site and actively monitoring the situation,” she added. “The individual left the area at approximately 7:55 a.m. We understand that this incident may have caused disruption and emotional distress for some of our staff and students.”

The school district is continuing to work with Kettering police about the issue, McCarty-Stewart said in the message.

“The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely. We commend our students for their maturity and composure as they entered FHS this morning,” she added.