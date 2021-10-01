More information on Vax-2-School scholarship campaign to come today

The Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Lottery Commission will release more information today about the Vax-2-School scholarship campaign aimed at encouraging younger Ohioans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The details will be shared during a 10 a.m. press conference with ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Ohio Lottery Commission Director Pat McDonald.
The press conference will be streamed live on YouTube.
Last week Gov. Mike DeWine announced the program, which offers Ohioans ages 12 to 25 who have received the COVID-19 vaccine a chance to win up to $100,000 in scholarships to put toward college or job training.
There will be five $100,000 scholarships and 50 $10,000 scholarships. The program is being funded through federal COVID-19 relief appropriations. The scholarship winners will be announced starting the week of Oct. 11.
The scholarships can be applied to a four-year or two-year college or university, graduate school, trade school or job training. The state included residents ages 12 to 25 to account for non-traditional students, DeWine said.
The governor also noted that age group has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.
“We know that eligible younger Ohioans have far lower vaccination rates,” DeWine said. “This age group has the most room to grow in terms of getting vaccinated.”
We will update this story as more information is released on the scholarship campaign.