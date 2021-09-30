School COVID cases appear down again; data inconsistencies continue

Preble County Health Department officials did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. Ohio Department of Health officials also did not respond to questions about ongoing concerns with the data.

School-by-school

The ODH data showed the Piqua school district with 64 new COVID cases Sept. 20-26 — almost double any other school or district in the area.

Piqua Superintendent Dwayne Thompson said he was surprised by the numbers, saying his district reported just over 30 new cases last week. He said he wasn’t sure where the discrepancy came from.

Thompson acknowledged “waking up nervous” many days about whether the district will have too many teachers or bus drivers out sick or on quarantine, but he said district staff have done a great job of covering any openings so school can stay open.

Piqua was one of the districts that didn’t start school until Sept. 7, meaning this data reporting period was their third week of school, matching the time that some other local districts had a high number of cases.

Mad River, which also started classes Sept. 7, reported the highest number of new student cases in Montgomery County last week (32), despite being less than half the size of Kettering and Centerville, which started earlier and had 18-19 new cases last week.

The public school districts with the most new student cases for the week were Piqua (64), Beavercreek (33), Mad River (32), Fairborn (30), Dayton (28), Springboro (24), Xenia (23), Tecumseh (22), Centerville (19), Kettering (18) and Troy (18).

Among individual private and charter and career tech schools, the highest COVID case tallies last week were at the Upper Valley Career Center (11), DECA Prep (10), the Warren County Career Center (9), Miami Valley CTC (7) and Chaminade Julienne (5).

The schools that reported the highest number of new staff COVID cases last week were Dayton with 13 and Piqua and Trotwood-Madison with seven each.