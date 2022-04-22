More local CVS stores to close; Kettering, northwest suburbs affected

Thibault said employees at the Harrison Twp. and Kettering stores are being offered comparable roles at other CVS locations.

Thibault also noted that patients who use these CVS locations for their prescriptions will have “uninterrupted access to service” despite the change, as all prescriptions will be transferred to the nearest CVS Pharmacy.

For Harrison Twp. CVS customers, prescriptions will be transferred to 4901 N. Main St., which is less than two miles away, and Kettering customer prescriptions will be moved to 1300 Wilmington Ave. in Dayton, also around two miles away.

“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in our communities is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” Thibault said. “Patients can always choose to pick up their prescriptions at any of our 9,000+ locations, including those inside Target.”

As part of its review of its retail business, CVS Health said it will also create new store formats with three distinct models: sites for primary care services; traditional pharmacy stores, and an enhanced version of HealthHUB locations, which have supplies and products but also spaces for helping people with some chronic conditions.

CVS Health has said it will close about 900 of its 9,900 stores nationally over the next three years.

There are about 25 CVS locations across Montgomery and Greene counties. Thibault said she could not confirm if any other Dayton-area locations may be affected, as store employees need to be notified prior to making any public announcements.