More Ohioans seeking jobless benefits in recent weeks

In Ohio, the unemployment rate in February was 3.9%, just above the national rate of 3.6%.

The total number of traditional claims filed from March 19 to March 25, was 72,676, the state said.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in February was put at 61.4%. The national labor force participation rate in February was 62.5%.

PNC senior economic advisor Stuart Hoffman thinks federal data may be pointing to a possible slackening in hiring trends in coming months.

“This is not to say that economic conditions are set to collapse entirely,” Hoffman said in an email. “Rather, any newly laid-off workers are not as likely to be so quickly rehired as businesses assess their plans to weather what we expect will be a mild recession in the second half of this year.”

The March 10 collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California, shortly followed by the failure of New York-based Signature Bank, the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history, have created new economic uncertainty in recent weeks.

Individuals can visit OhioMeansJobs.com or contact their local OhioMeansJobs center to find and apply for job openings, work on resumes, engage in career assessments, practice interviewing and more.

About 3,283 of those who filed for new state jobless benefits have been flagged for more stringent identity verification, to ensure they are not fraudulent, the ODJFS said.