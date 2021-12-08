More than 200 arrested for OVI in Ohio during 6-State Trooper Project

More than 200 people were arrested for OVI in Ohio during a six-state project aimed at reducing the number of impaired drivers on the road.
The 6-State Trooper Project took place in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia from Friday through Sunday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
In total, 567 people were arrested throughout the six states. Ohio had the most OVI arrests at 219. Pennsylvania had the second most with 213. Between Ohio and Pennsylvania, the two states accounted for approximately 75% of the OVI arrests during the project.
According to OSHP, the following arrests were reported:
- Indiana State Police: 37 OVI arrests
- Kentucky State Police: 45 OVI arrests
- Michigan State Police: 39 OVI arrests
- Ohio State Highway Patrol: 219 OVI arrests
- Pennsylvania State Police: 213 OVI arrests
- West Virginia State Police: 14 OVI arrests
So far this year, there have been 12,175 OVI-related crashes and 9,802 alcohol-related crashes in Ohio, according to OSHP. From Friday through Sunday, patrol reported 25 OVI-related crashes, with two in Montgomery County.
Troopers have made 17,669 OVI arrests in Ohio this year. In eight counties, there have been more than 500 OVI arrests. Franklin County has the most OVI arrests so far in 2021 with 753.
OSHP reported the following OVI arrests for local counties:
- Butler County: 442 OVI arrests
- Champaign County: 11 OVI arrests
- Clarke County: 554 OVI arrests
- Darke County: 8 OVI arrests
- Greene County: 178 OVI arrests
- Miami County: 172 OVI arrests
- Montgomery County: 425 OVI arrests
- Preble County: 25 OVI arrests
- Warren County: 382 OVI arrests
