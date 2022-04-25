Power restored to most in Greene, Miami counties

Power has been restored to most AES Ohio customers after outages knocked out service to more than 2,000 people in Miami and Greene counties.
As of 12:50 p.m., there were 41 total AES customers without service, including 12 in Greene County and 13 in Miami County, according to the AES Outage Map.
There is also one customer without power in Clark County, 13 in Montgomery County and two in Preble County.
Just after noon AES Ohio reported 919 outages in Greene County and 1,176 in Miami County.
Crews were on the scene and working to restore service, Mary Ann Kabel, director of corporate communication of AES Ohio, said earlier today. It’s not clear what caused the outages at this time.
In Other News
1
Man accused in Kings Island campground stabbing arraigned in Mason...
2
WATCH: Dayton’s Larry Connor, Axiom-1 crew lands on Earth
3
‘I went from being his sister-in-law to his victim.’ Accuser speaks at...
4
1,700 to graduate from Wright State University this weekend
5
Two area companies adding 310 new jobs land Ohio tax incentives
About the Author