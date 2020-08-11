More than 2K power customers in the dark after Monday night storms

There are many small outages spread across the region, but as of 11:20 p.m., according to the DP&L, Ohio Edison and Duke Energy outage maps, the number of customers without power, by county, are:

Montgomery County: 1124

Warren County: 382

Miami County: 169

Darke County: 161

Greene County: 147

Clark County: 132

Shelby County: 50

Logan County: 43

Auglaize County: 24

Butler County: 3

Mercer County: 3

Preble County: 1