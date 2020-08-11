X

More than 2K power customers in the dark after Monday night storms

ajc.com

Local News | 30 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

More than 2,000 Dayton Power & Light, Ohio Edison and Duke Energy customers are without power in the greater Dayton area after a line of strong thunderstorms pushed through the area Monday evening.

There are many small outages spread across the region, but as of 11:20 p.m., according to the DP&L, Ohio Edison and Duke Energy outage maps, the number of customers without power, by county, are:

  • Montgomery County: 1124
  • Warren County: 382
  • Miami County: 169
  • Darke County: 161
  • Greene County: 147
  • Clark County: 132
  • Shelby County: 50
  • Logan County: 43
  • Auglaize County: 24
  • Butler County: 3
  • Mercer County: 3
  • Preble County: 1

