More than 2K power customers in the dark after Monday night storms

More than 2,000 Dayton Power & Light, Ohio Edison and Duke Energy customers are without power in the greater Dayton area after a line of strong thunderstorms pushed through the area Monday evening.
There are many small outages spread across the region, but as of 11:20 p.m., according to the DP&L, Ohio Edison and Duke Energy outage maps, the number of customers without power, by county, are:
- Montgomery County: 1124
- Warren County: 382
- Miami County: 169
- Darke County: 161
- Greene County: 147
- Clark County: 132
- Shelby County: 50
- Logan County: 43
- Auglaize County: 24
- Butler County: 3
- Mercer County: 3
- Preble County: 1