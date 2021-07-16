More than 1,600 without power after strong storm rolls through region

By 5 p.m., power was restored to about half of the 3,385 customers after strong storms in the afternoon prompted the National Weather Service in Wilmington to issue severe thunderstorm warnings for Butler, Clark, Greene, Montgomery and Warren counties, the same counties experiencing power outages.

The majority of outages are in Butler County, with 964 as of 5 p.m. However, Montgomery County reported the most, at 1,739, following the storm.