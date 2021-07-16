More than 1,600 without power after strong storm rolls through region

A strong thunderstorm that rolled through left trees and wires down, knocking out power to more than 3,300 across the region.
By 5 p.m., power was restored to about half of the 3,385 customers after strong storms in the afternoon prompted the National Weather Service in Wilmington to issue severe thunderstorm warnings for Butler, Clark, Greene, Montgomery and Warren counties, the same counties experiencing power outages.
The majority of outages are in Butler County, with 964 as of 5 p.m. However, Montgomery County reported the most, at 1,739, following the storm.
Power outages reported by AES Ohio, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison as of 5 p.m. for the area include:
Butler County: 964
Montgomery County: 416
Warren County: 405
Greene County: 257
Clark County: 9
Darke County: 1