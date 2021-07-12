More than 3,600 without power in Miami County

More than 3,600 customers are without power Monday afternoon in Miami County.
Restoration time is estimated at 3 p.m., according to AES Ohio, formerly Dayton Power & Light Co.
The online outage map as of 2:30 p.m. showed 3,641 outages in Miami County.
Other outages include:
Montgomery County: 33
Preble County: 17
Champaign County: 1
Mary Ann Kabel, director of corporate communications, said the outages are due to sporadic showers and storms with heavy downpours that brought down trees and branches onto power lines.
In one case, a tree came down on a line in the Huber Heights area. Crews in that case will need to deenergize the line, take down the tree, assess damage and make repairs before putting the wire back up, she said.