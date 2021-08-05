Power restored to most after crash in Englewood leaves more than 5,600 in dark

A crash in Englewood on Wednesday night knocked out power to more than 5,600 customers.
The online outage map of AES Ohio — formerly Dayton Power & Light Co. — showed 5,623 without power as of 9:40 p.m. The outage was reported just after 9 p.m.
As of 11:09 p.m., just 553 households were without power in the Englewood area.
The Englewood Police Department alerted motorists on social media to a crash on South Main Street (state Route 48) that has shut down South Main Street between Wenger Road and U.S. 40.