More than 6,000 daily COVID cases reported in Ohio

For the first time since Saturday, Ohio reported more than 6,000 daily cases of coronavirus.
The state reported 6,296 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 1,445,786, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It’s the fewest number of daily cases reported on a Wednesday since ODH recorded 4,600 daily cases on Aug. 25.
In the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 6,025 cases a day and 5,477 cases a day in the last week.
As of Wednesday, 3,452 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio, including 967 in ICUs and 663 on ventilators. It was the first time in at least two weeks the state had less than 3,500 COVID patients hospitalized.
Coronavirus patients account for 13% of the hospital beds, 20.24% of ICU beds and 13.99% of ventilators in the state.
Ohio has 5,366 (20.2%) hospital beds, 929 (19.45%) ICU beds and 2,860 (60.36%) ventilators available, according to ODH.
The state added 337 hospitalizations and 21 ICU admissions Wednesday. It marked the 10th time in three weeks the state report 300 or more hospitalizations in a day.
Ohio is averaging 264 hospitalizations a day and 21 ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks.
More than 6.34 million Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for about 54.3% of the state’s population.
Nearly 63.4% of those 12 and older and 65.52% of adults have received on dose and 59.02% of people 12 and older and 61.15% of adult Ohioans have finished the vaccine.
The state recorded 215,639 Ohioans receiving additional doses of the vaccine, with 214,906 ages 18 or older.