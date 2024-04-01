BreakingNews
Sheetz building Washington Twp. store on 725; furniture store was there 40 years

More than 9,700 without power in Greene County

47 minutes ago
Thousands of AES Ohio customers were without power in Greene County early Monday afternoon.

As of 12:34 p.m., the company was reporting 9,752 total outaages with 9,750 in Greene County. The majority of the outages are in the Fairborn area, according to the AES Ohio Outage Map.

There is one outage reported in Montgomery County and one outage in Clinton County.

It is not clear what caused the outage, according to the company. Crews are working to restore service.

Anyone experiencing an outage can report it to AES Ohio online at aes-ohio.com/outages or by calling 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243).

