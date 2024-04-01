More than 9,700 without power in Greene County

There is one outage reported in Montgomery County and one outage in Clinton County.

Approximately 9,750 customers are without power in the Fairborn area. Crew are on-site working safely to restore power. At this time, we do not have a cause. If you are experiencing an outage, report it online at https://t.co/ON4zgX3HDF or call 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243). pic.twitter.com/IsPtJd8svr — AES Ohio (@AESOhio) April 1, 2024

It is not clear what caused the outage, according to the company. Crews are working to restore service.

