Morris Furniture, United Way, Fairborn FISH partner to give beds to children

On Monday, Fairborn FISH volunteers will meet at Morris Furniture at 10:30 a.m. and begin the delivery of beds to 31 children.

It has long been recognized that sleeping on the floor has negative impacts upon a child’s growing body and their sleeping and overall health. Providing beds to these children will not only improve the health of these children, but also give the families hope, helping them envision a path out of poverty.

Fairborn FISH (Friends in Service to Humanity) also has a food pantry and provides rent and utility assistance services and support to help those in financial crisis. For more information, visit https://fishfairborn.org.