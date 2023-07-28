Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Bellbrook, Beavercreek, public health says

Mosquitoes from Bellbrook and Beavercreek tested positive for West Nile virus, according to Greene County Public Health on Friday.

Greene County Public Health received notice from the Ohio Department of Health that West Nile virus was detected in three mosquito samples sent to department. The mosquito samples were collected in the cities of Bellbrook in the area of Ryder Court and Beavercreek in the area of Edith Marie Drive.

Weather-permitting, Greene County Public Health’s Environmental Health Mosquito Team will treat those locations in Bellbrook and Beavercreek with adulticide, a type of insecticide used to kill adult mosquitoes, on Monday, July 31. Greene County Public Health also will continue to monitor adult mosquitoes in the surrounding communities.

Explore Mosquito tests positive for West Nile in Vandalia

Staff have been trapping mosquitoes since June and will continue to do so until October, concentrating on human population centers, public health said Friday.

West Nile virus is a virus most commonly spread by infected mosquitoes that can lead to severe fever, encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain, or meningitis, which is inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord, according to public health.

The primary carrier in Ohio is the northern house mosquito, Culex pipiens. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds. Infected mosquitoes can then spread the virus to humans and other animals when they bite, the health department said.

Mosquitoes have been collected using gravid mosquito traps, and then sent to ODH for identification and testing. Information on the total number, the type, and the sex of mosquito (only females spread the virus) have been collected.

Explore West Nile virus found in Clark County mosquitos

Jeff Webb, Greene County Public Health environmental health services director, is reminding everyone to be aware of their exposure to mosquitoes and how to protect themselves.

Eliminate standing pools of water, such as birdbaths, gutters, old tires, unused pools, boats and buckets, particularly after the great amount of rain as of late.

Avoid shaded areas where mosquitoes may be resting.

Limit outdoor activity during evening hours.

Wear protective clothing such as light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Use insect repellents (those containing DEET can be very effective; follow manufacturers’ usage recommendations).

Public Health officials will continue to monitor for mosquitoes by checking for standing water, applying larvicide, trapping and testing mosquitoes, and spraying adulticide, if indicated.

For more information about mosquito control or to contact Environmental Health Services, call 937-374-5661 or email mosquitoteam@gcph.info.