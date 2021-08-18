Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Greene County

The area with the positive mosquitoes is south of state Route 725, east of Wilmington-Dayton Road, north of the Sugarcreek MetroPark and west of Lakeman Drive.

Greene County Public Health will continue to monitor adult mosquitoes in the surrounding communities.

Areas have been treated with larvicide to reduce the adult mosquito population.

Staff have been trapping mosquitoes since June 2021 and will continue to do so until October, concentrating on human population centers.

Greene County Public Health Commissioner Melissa Howell said in a statement to the public to be aware of their exposure to mosquitoes and to protect themselves by: