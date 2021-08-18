Oakwood treating school building water for Legionella

Oakwood City Schools is working with a water management specialist that found Legionella at Smith Elementary School.
The bacteria that can cause pneumonia-like Legionnaires’ disease was detected during testing conducted the week of Aug. 7 by Solid Blend Technologies, the company contracted to perform tests throughout the district in preparation of the start of the school year, Oakwood Schools stated in a press release.
All other test results so far have come back negative and additional testing is being completed.
The district said it is following recommendations to address the bacteria and all of the building’s water sources are closed. The Smith Elementary School system will be retested Aug. 23 and the district said it will follow additional treatment recommendations if needed.
Legionella was discovered last August in a girls’ restroom on the second flood of Smith Elementary School.
Anytime a building or fixtures have been dormant or unused for a period of time, bacteria can build up, according to Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.
“We are continuing to be proactive on all fronts to ensure our facilities remain safe, dry and secure, and support the educational and instructional needs of all of our students and staff. The health and safety of our students and staff remain a top priority,” Oakwood Superintendent Kyle Ramey stated. “We are looking forward to having our students return to school next week and beginning another great school year.”
Water tests last summer also revealed Legionella bacteria in the water supplies of school buildings in Kettering, Dayton, Northmont and Vandalia-Buter school districts.
In Kettering, a school custodian tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease last summer, and another custodian who worked there died of Legionnaires’ disease in 2019.