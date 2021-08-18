Oakwood treating school building water for Legionella

Anytime a building or fixtures have been dormant or unused for a period of time, bacteria can build up, according to Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.

“We are continuing to be proactive on all fronts to ensure our facilities remain safe, dry and secure, and support the educational and instructional needs of all of our students and staff. The health and safety of our students and staff remain a top priority,” Oakwood Superintendent Kyle Ramey stated. “We are looking forward to having our students return to school next week and beginning another great school year.”

Water tests last summer also revealed Legionella bacteria in the water supplies of school buildings in Kettering, Dayton, Northmont and Vandalia-Buter school districts.

In Kettering, a school custodian tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease last summer, and another custodian who worked there died of Legionnaires’ disease in 2019.