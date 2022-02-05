Most local snow emergency advisories lifted, caution while driving still urged

Darke County’s snow advisory also was lifted, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Deputies still urged people to use caution while driving and bundle up for the chilly temperatures today, the post also said.

All snow emergency levels have been lifted for Clark County, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Drivers should be remember some roads remain slick with ice and snow in different parts of the county, the release also said.

Most roadways can be used again as snowplow crews have cleared roads, but drivers should still use caution, drive slowly and wear a seatbelt, the release said.

