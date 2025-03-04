Motion filed to try teens accused of stealing vehicle, hitting Dayton officer as adults

“These 16-year-olds were out of control and had absolutely zero regard for the safety of anyone, including the police officers, pedestrians and other drivers,” he said. “We will not tolerate teens who steal vehicles, flee from police and endanger the public with their reckless actions.”

The Dayton Daily News is not naming the juveniles pending charges being filed in adult court.

The teen who was reportedly driving is facing two counts of felonious assault of a police officer and one count each of failure to comply, grand theft of a motor vehicle and vehicular assault.

The second teen was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

On Feb. 5, the boys left a group home in a Chevrolet Equinox that had been reported stolen, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the bus station at 122 Elmhurst Road. They found the SUV in a McDonald’s parking lot at 1219 N. Gettysburg Ave.

Police were able to use stop stick tire deflation devices before the SUV fled, according to the Dayton Police Department. The stop sticks deflated one of the tires.

Officers found the SUV again in the 1700 block of West Second Street and tried to stop it, but the vehicle fled again.

The driver reportedly hit an unmarked police vehicle before accelerating toward two Dayton officers. One of the officers was hit in the foot as she tried to move out of the SUV’s way.

Police pursued the SUV, with speeds reaching 100 mph, before the SUV hit a truck at the intersection of Germantown Pike and Gettysburg Avenue, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The SUV hit a utility pole, flipped onto its top and caught fire.

Police body and cruiser camera footage showed officers remove the two teens from the SUV.

The teens were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck had minor injuries.

The passenger in the SUV has aggravated assault, aggravated menacing and felonious assault convictions in Sumner County, Tennessee, Lucas County and Greene County, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The teen who drove the SUV reportedly has prior convictions but they were not immediately available.