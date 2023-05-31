Motivating with humor: Social media star visits Dayton Public Schools teachers

But he gained nationwide fame when he started to share his one-man comedy bits, in an exaggerated southern drawl, about daily life in America’s schools. He mixes skits like “The real reason your child’s teacher is having a bad day,” and “The school nurse Grinch,” with serious commentary about educational issues including standardized testing and teacher-parent relationships.

Brooks served as the keynote speaker in DPS’ summer professional development session taking place between this week. There will be four additional training days throughout the 2023-2024 school year.

“I’m just using humor to encourage them and help them walk out of here being better than they came in,” Brooks said, giving parting advice to teachers: “Continue to hang in there, have a great summer, focus on yourself this summer and be ready to come back next school year.”