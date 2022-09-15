dayton-daily-news logo
Motorcycle crash closes part of Upper Bellbrook Road in Xenia

1 hour ago

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a crash that has shut down a portion of Upper Bellbrook Road in Xenia.

The crash was reported at 3:32 p.m. at Upper Bellbrook Road and Colorado Drive, according to the Xenia Police Division.

A medical helicopter was called but later was canceled and the crash victim taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to initial reports.

We will update this report as we learn new information.

