Motorcyclist killed in Miami County crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Miami County Friday morning.
The crash was reported around 6:53 a.m. on North County Road 25A at Lytle Road in Concord Twp.
It’s not clear what led up to the crash, but a motorcycle and car were involved, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
No other injuries were reported.
The crash is under investigation. We will update this report as more details are available.
