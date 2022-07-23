Motorcyclist seriously injured in Harrison Twp. crash

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash in Harrison Township Friday afternoon.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in a release, emergency crews responded to the crash in the 5200 block of N. Dixie Drive at about 4:52 p.m.
The sheriff’s office said a motorcyclist was traveling south on N. Dixie Drive when a white Ford Fiesta turned left out of a parking lot.
The Fiesta failed to leave enough space, the release said, and the motorcyclist crashed into car.
Medics took the motorcyclist to a local hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Fiesta was not injured and was cited for failing to yield to the motorcycle, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash remains under investigation.
