De Niro movie shoot leads to short-term closures of US 35 in Xenia on Saturday

A portion of U.S. 35 in Greene County will have short-term closures on Saturday during filming for an upcoming movie.
The Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” has been filming in the area.
The closures will effect either direction at various times between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on U.S. 35 between North Bickett Road (exit 55) and Old U.S. 35 (exit 62), according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Access to the highway will be maintained for emergency and first responders.
In Other News
1
Ohio legislature weighing multiple changes to school law this month
2
Year in review: Our 10 favorite Tom Archdeacon columns of 2022
3
11 spots for chicken wings where you can take holiday visitors in the...
4
UPDATE: Rare Ohio measles outbreak doubles, sends unvaccinated kids to...
5
‘I was a little too quiet’: Before he was a broadcasting star, Kirk...
About the Author