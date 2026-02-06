Breaking: Trump administration appeals decision blocking end of Haitian TPS

Multiple crashes close I-70 East in Montgomery County

Interstate 70 East was closed near Ohio 49 near Englewood and Clayton after multiple crashes and vehicles slid off the road during snow showers Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. Photo courtesy the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Feb. 6, 2026
Interstate 70 East is closed near the Englewood-Clayton border after multiple crashes were reported Friday morning.

The eastbound lanes are closed near Ohio 49.

In addition to the crashes, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher said multiple vehicles have slid off the highway.

Additional details about the number of crashes or if any injuries have been reported were not available.

A clipper system is moving through the Miami Valley Friday morning, bringing bands of heavy snowfall that can limit visibility and lead to slick roads, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Motorists should be cautious and watch for slick spots.

