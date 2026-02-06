Multiple crashes close I-70 East in Montgomery County

In addition to the crashes, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher said multiple vehicles have slid off the highway.

Additional details about the number of crashes or if any injuries have been reported were not available.

A clipper system is moving through the Miami Valley Friday morning, bringing bands of heavy snowfall that can limit visibility and lead to slick roads, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Motorists should be cautious and watch for slick spots.