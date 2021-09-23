Multiple fires set inside vacant house, district chief says

“Crews were able to knock it down after a significant amount of time. The fire had spread throughout a large structure that actually extends a full city block,” Fasnacht said.

The house is connected by a breezeway to a second building, but firefighters were able to keep it from spreading beyond the initial building, he said.

Neighbors said squatters have been living there.

Fasachnt said there were signs homeless people had been using the house, such as a lot of wood pellets, which were used to set the fires.