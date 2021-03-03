1 taken to hospital in Dayton crash; speed believed to be a factor

Police believe speed was a factor in a single-vehicle crash in Dayton Wednesday morning that sent one person to the hospital.
Officers are waiting to hear back from the hospital regarding the person’s condition.
They are believed to be the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash at North Gettysburg Avenue and Glenbrook Drive.
The crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m. and closed North Gettysburg Avenue is closed between Free Pike and Wentworth Avenue.
