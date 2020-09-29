Museum open late first Thursday of each month

On the evening of Oct. 1, visitors will be permitted to walk through the cargo hold of the C-133A Cargo Master. Visitors will be required to follow social distancing guidelines while inside the aircraft. The first C-133A made its initial flight on April 23, 1956. Its rear-loading and side-loading doors allowed the C-133 to handle a wide variety of military cargo. Museum volunteer retired Maj. Wil Davis will be available to talk to visitors near the aircraft.

On Nov. 5 visitors will have the opportunity to look inside the B-58A Hustler and learn more about this supersonic bomber from museum volunteer, and former B-58 Navigator, retired Col. Chuck Jones. The supersonic bomber made its initial flight on Nov. 11, 1956. Jones has time in the B-58 on display and he boasts that he lost the coin-toss to deliver the aircraft to the museum in Dec. 1969.