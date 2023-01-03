MVRPC plan outlines major transportation projects for region in coming years

MVRPC will host a virtual public participation meeting from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, during which members of the community can learn more about the proposed projects, and to ask questions or give feedback.

“This meeting is to show the public where their federal, local and state dollars are going. It’s an outreach and accountability effort,” Martin said.

Examples of projects

The draft TIP contains hundreds of proposed projects, from $5.7 million to widen a piece of North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, to $2.8 million for construction of a bike path for the Miami County Park District, to $523,000 for a new sidewalk along West Stroop Road in Kettering, and $2.3 million for resurfacing parts of Ohio 73 in Franklin and Springboro.

One of the larger projects included in the draft TIP, which is being spearheaded by Montgomery County, is a proposal to reconstruct a portion of I-75, from south of the Warren/Montgomery County line to I-675, including the addition of a fourth lane in each direction.

According to the TIP, this $50 million project has been approved for $480,000 in National Highway Performance Program (NHPP) funding and $120,000 in state funding to go toward engineering costs in fiscal year 2025, as well as $39.8 million in NHPP funds and $6.1 million in state funds to go toward construction costs in 2026.

The project was previously allocated funding for engineering costs via $785,000 in state funds and $2.7 million in NHPP funds.

Also submitted by Montgomery County is a logistics project proposal near the Dayton International Airport. This project aims to improve roadways on Northwoods Boulevard, North Dixie Drive and Lightner Road to accommodate increased traffic.

Specifically, the goal of the project is to alleviate heavy traffic from trucks servicing the logistics facilities near the I-70/I-75 interchange and surrounding the airport.

Funding outlined for this work includes $40,000 in local funds and $160,000 in Ohio Department of Transportation’s Surface Transportation Program funds, which will go toward engineering costs in 2024, along with $15.4 million in Transportation Review Advisory Council funds to go toward construction costs in 2026.

The project was previously allocated $360,000 in local funding and $1.4 million in Surface Transportation Program funding to go toward engineering costs.

How the process works

According to Martin, the process of gaining approval for the use of federal or state dollars by MVRPC’s board and becoming part of the TIP is one of “science and luck.”

“All of our 90 member jurisdictions apply to us for funding, and we try to make sure it’s an equitable process. We don’t want (one city) to take all the money,” he said. “We tend to reward those that commit local funds, be it from their road levy or general fund.”

Martin said the board also considers factors like connectivity, to ensure the project’s end result connects and blends smoothly with surrounding infrastructure; as well as safety, with consideration given to high crash locations.

“We look at data collected from various police departments and the State Highway Patrol to see what the causes for those crashes are and if it involves a pedestrian or cyclist. All of that data is really important,” Martin said.

To learn more about the Jan. 17 meeting and to see a full list of projects on the draft TIP list, visit mvrpc.org/transportation/short-range-plan-tip, or call the MVRPC office at 937-223-6323.

Large projects in draft transportation plan

** $57,878,000: I-675 from south of the Col. Glenn Highway exit to the North Fairfield interchange - construct new ramp connections to provide missing movements at the existing partial interchange at I-675 and Grange Hall Road.

** $56,235,000: I-675 at Wilmington Pike - Evaluate and implement transportation improvements including local road improvements as well as improvements to the existing interchange.

** $50,115,000: I-75 from south of the Warren/Montgomery County line to I-675 - major reconstruction, including adding fourth lane in each direction.

** $17,460,000: Road improvements to accommodate increased truck traffic near Dayton airport.

** $11,573,000: State Route 725 at I-75 - Convert the interchange to a diverging diamond, upgrade the traffic signal at Byers Road and install sidewalk along SR 725.

** Public transit: There are multiple line items of $10 million to $20 million within the TIP plan for the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA), for facility upgrades, preventive maintenance and “fixed guideway system” work. There’s also an $11 million line item for operating assistance to Greene County’s Greene CATS public transit system.

Source: Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission