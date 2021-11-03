NASIC representatives to meet with Wright State students, staff

In what Wright State University is calling a “rare opportunity,” representatives of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center will meet next week with Wright State students, staff and faculty.
Better known as “NASIC,” the center works at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to gauge threats to American security in the air and space.
The event is open to Wright State graduates, faculty and staff with an interest in NASIC or an interest in national security careers. It’s scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Millett Hall atrium on campus. All participants and attendees must wear masks.
Students can register at wright.joinhandshake.com/login.
The event will feature a presentation, a panel of NASIC professionals who are alumni of Wright State’s College of Liberal Arts and a networking session, the university said.
NASIC’s workforce is more than engineers and scientists. Nearly a third are employees with expertise in areas such as political science and international relations.
Since the terrorist attacks of 9/11, NASIC has doubled in size. It has more than 3,000 employees and a $350 million budget.
“I co-created and developed this program through an excellent partnership with leaders from NASIC’s civilian personnel team in an effort to showcase NASIC and its importance to our national security, its strong relationships with Wright State, and to highlight the power of a liberal arts degree as manifested through the successful careers of liberal arts graduates at NASIC,” Wayne Stark, director of workforce development for the Center for Liberal Arts Student Success, said in Wright State’s announcement on the event.
NASIC participants in the Nov. 9 session will include:
- David Bignell, chief of the Civilian Personnel Division, a 1989 geography graduate who served as adjunct faculty and on the college’s Dean’s Advisory Board
- Megan Gstattenbauer, principal technical advisor on the Civilian Personnel Team
- Jared McPherson, intelligence specialist, 2014 international and comparative politics graduate
- Nicole Wise, intelligence specialist, 2011 international studies graduate
- Betsy O’Ryan, intelligence specialist, 1993 international studies graduate who served as a professor of political science from 2001 to 2008
- Denise Lee, intelligence specialist, 2016 political science graduate
- Jordan Sandy, intelligence specialist, 2018 international studies graduate and 2020 international and comparative politics graduate
- Sara Miles, intelligence specialist
- Reeshemah James, talent acquisition specialist
