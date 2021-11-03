NASIC representatives to meet with Wright State students, staff

NASIC’s workforce is more than engineers and scientists. Nearly a third are employees with expertise in areas such as political science and international relations.

Since the terrorist attacks of 9/11, NASIC has doubled in size. It has more than 3,000 employees and a $350 million budget.

“I co-created and developed this program through an excellent partnership with leaders from NASIC’s civilian personnel team in an effort to showcase NASIC and its importance to our national security, its strong relationships with Wright State, and to highlight the power of a liberal arts degree as manifested through the successful careers of liberal arts graduates at NASIC,” Wayne Stark, director of workforce development for the Center for Liberal Arts Student Success, said in Wright State’s announcement on the event.

NASIC participants in the Nov. 9 session will include: