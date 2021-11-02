ED/GE funds sought to create estimated 1,750 new jobs

In Union, the city wants to widen and upgrade Dogleg and Old Springfield roads and improve the intersection of Union Airpark Boulevard and Dogleg.

The idea is to support Amazon and other big distribution and logistics companies in the area, including at least one building being raised on spec, without an end user immediately identified. In the $16 million project, Union seeks $500,000.

Union officials estimate that the improvements will lead to the creation of 1,500 jobs while protecting an existing 2,500 jobs, according to its application.

In Centerville, Ardent Technologies, wants to renovate offices at 6234 Far Hills Ave., with 20 new jobs expected to be created, and 50 retained. The project cost is put at $250,000, with $20,000 requested.

Kettering leaders have already approved an ED/GE application to help Starwin Industries maintain its 42 jobs in the city and create 95 new jobs.

In Harrison Twp., Budde Sheet Metal wants to move from its facility on Wadsworth Road to 2608 Nordic Ave. For the $2.9 million project, and the township requests just over $207,000. Five new jobs are expected, with 12 current jobs retained.

There are two Miami Twp. projects.

Textum OPCO LLC wants to upgrade electric service and make other improvements at their building at 2133 Lyons Road. $4.7 million project, $145,000 requested, for 22 new jobs and three jobs retained.

HPC Fire Inspired/Certification Lab asks for $15,000 in a $133,000 project expected to create 12 new jobs and retain more than 50 existing jobs. The business wants to make improvements to its building at 2225 Lyons Road.

And New Lebanon Body and Frame wants to pave its parking lot. That project is valued at about $15,598, and New Lebanon requests that same amount, to protect nine jobs.