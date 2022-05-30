National Cemetery honors sacrifice of service members, families on Memorial Day

Caption World War II prisoner of war Albert Brown lays a wreath at the Dayton National Cemetery's 2022 Memorial Day ceremony. ZOE KALEN HILL / STAFF Caption World War II prisoner of war Albert Brown lays a wreath at the Dayton National Cemetery's 2022 Memorial Day ceremony. ZOE KALEN HILL / STAFF

“In your darkest moment, when you lose a loved one in the service of our nation, we envelope you with love. You are never alone,” Miller said. “A huge thank you to our military families.”

The annual Memorial Day event included opening remarks from Judge Dennis Adkins, as well as the posting of colors, plus the national anthem, pledge of allegiance, and a prayer by Chaplain David LeFavor.

Following Miller’s remarks, wreaths were placed for each branch of service in front of the Soldiers’ Monument. The Dayton National Cemetery Honor Squad performed the rifle salute and taps at the close of the ceremony. The Honor Squad, which was formed to ensure every service member interred is given full military honors, is celebrating its seventh anniversary, according to Adkins.

The loop around the monument was lined with both American and state flags placed by volunteers in the days leading up to Memorial Day. Nearly 60,000 American flags were also placed among the headstones Saturday thanks to 2,000 Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

Caption Col Patrick G. Miller speaks at the Dayton National Cemetery's 2022 Memorial Day ceremony. STAFF Caption Col Patrick G. Miller speaks at the Dayton National Cemetery's 2022 Memorial Day ceremony. STAFF

Kathy Lynch, of Columbus, came to the cemetery to honor her late husband who served in the Air Force as a major during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was interred in the Dayton National Cemetery in August 2012. Despite all of the Department of Veteran Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration’s Memorial Day ceremonies being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lynch has continued to visit her husband.

“I have been coming here every year [on Memorial Day] to place flowers on his grave,” Lynch said. “Even when they didn’t have the ceremonies, I still came.”

Dayton National Cemetery’s Memorial Day celebration is just one of many national ceremonies conducted by the National Cemetery Administration. Over 120 ceremonies went on throughout the holiday weekend across 42 states and Puerto Rico, including the events at the Dayton National Cemetery and the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, near Akron.