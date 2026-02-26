National Chili Day: How restaurants across the Dayton region are celebrating

Below is your guide for this special day:

Skyline

Skyline Chili customers can celebrate by enjoying the Sky-Way promotion for National Chili Day. That includes 50% more cheese on Regular and Large Ways at no additional charge at participating locations. This offer ends on Sunday, Mar. 1, 2026.

There’s also a chance for customers to win a custom Skyline Chili Way plate and Oyster Cracker Bowl, handcrafted by Rookwood Pottery, by entering Skyline’s Sweepstakes (100 winners total). The prize includes a $50 Skyline gift card. Enter the contest through Sunday, Mar. 1, 2026

Skyline is also celebrating National Chili Day with their Baby Skyline tradition by gifting newborns (and babies receiving care in the hospital) with a Skyline onesie for the baby and a gift card for a family meal. Baby Skyline has celebrated over 2,400 babies on National Chili Day since 2012.

Gold Star

Gold Star is celebrating their 60th birthday.

Gold Star customers can purchase either a regular 3-Way or get Three Cheese Coneys for $6. The deal is good Feb. 23 - Mar. 8.

In addition, customers can enter for a chance to win free chili for a year by posting a photo of their Gold Star meal on social media using the tag @goldstarchili and including the #GoldStarChiliContest and #CincinnatiChiliWeek hashtags.

Young’s Jersey Dairy

Young’s Jersey Dairy will celebrate National Chili Day with three special menu items — the chili grilled cheese, their homemade chili and chili dogs.