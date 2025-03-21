NATO Q&A event draws many concerned small business owners from downtown Dayton

Meyer said the event at The Contemporary was one way to help enhance communication between downtown businesses, the DDP and event planners.

Business owners worried about the closure of a large section of downtown and its effects on parking, traffic and safety were not shy about voicing their concerns.

“A lot of businesses in this town are a week, two weeks away from not existing anymore,” said Nikki Stargel, vice president of the Oregon District Business Association. “This event feels like a disservice to us.”

Jason Galanes, chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, explained the intent behind hosting the event in downtown Dayton.

“The goal was really to showcase the community and also to have a lasting impact,” Galanes said. “If NATO and the parliamentarians are coming, and the guests that we’ve invited to come here spend the weekend in Dayton and there’s no impact in the community, and there’s no impact, policy-wise for the U.S. or NATO, we will look at that as a failed opportunity.”

Galanes said that delegates (members of parliament from a few dozen mostly European nations) and their guests will be encouraged to visit downtown restaurants, shops, galleries and other destinations while in town, and certain days of the event have been specifically set aside for them to explore the city.

Proposed restricted area for 'NATO village' Access to much of downtown Dayton will be restricted from May 21-27 as the city hosts the 2025 Spring Session - NATO Parliamentary Assembly. All vehicle traffic would be restricted, and pedestrian access would be limited. The boundaries may change.

While the security perimeter during the week of the Parliamentary Assembly will limit public access to the arts and cultural events planned for the visiting parliamentarians and their staff, Galanes said that planners made a point of not requiring any businesses to close during the event and stressed the importance of making these performances and exhibits accessible to Dayton audiences both before and after the event.

“We want to make sure the community has some way to participate,“ Galenes said.

Also Thursday, University of Dayton President Eric Spina and Rep. Turner announced that a dozen panel discussions will be held at the Roger Glass Center for the Arts and open to the public.

Dayton Police Major Christopher Malson of the Community Services Division also briefed business owners on the security precautions being taken and how they might affect downtown businesses both inside the NATO Village security perimeter and the surrounding areas.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly last met in Montreal in November, where some anti-NATO and pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with police. Storefront and convention center windows were smashed, cars were set on fire and small explosive devices were hurled at police.

Due to the chaos seen in Montreal, officials said they are taking extra precautions for the safety of both Dayton residents and the visiting delegates.

Malson said that Dayton Police have designated a city-owned parking lot at 2nd and Jefferson streets as an area for protesters to peacefully gather and demonstrate.

“We do want to balance the constitutional rights people have to protest with the safety and security of the event,” Malson said.

With the security perimeter restricting vehicular access for seven days, multiple small business owners expressed frustration with parking plans and access to their businesses at a time when downtown businesses are already struggling.

“Given that we are right outside the security zone, we were concerned with the flow of traffic and the parking,” Patrick Van Voorhis, owner-operator of Grist Provisions said after the event. “We were interested in learning more about those coming to eat at the restaurant that week. We didn’t want to alienate our regular customers or anyone who would be coming in that week.”

Millions of dollars of federal, state and local funding have been budgeted to host the event, primarily to pay for security-related expenses.

“Safety was also a red flag for us, given the history of the event,” Van Voorhis said after the event. “It seemed like they addressed a lot of that in a positive way during the meeting. So long as we as business owners don’t have to worry about outbreaks from protesters, as long as that will be controlled, I’ll be happy.”

Following the event, Stargel said that one of the biggest challenges she and other business owners have struggled with is that the footprint and regulations for the event have been changing. She said she was frustrated when it was suggested that business owners consider “taking a vacation” rather than conducting business as usual during the week of the event.

“Closing up shop for a week with no revenue and paying the entire staff is not feasible for many businesses,” Stargel said. “This suggestion was insulting, especially given the current climate in which small businesses are struggling to survive week to week.”

Officials answered questions about ongoing construction downtown, saying that the $1.5 million in beautification projects from the city of Dayton are scheduled to be completed by May 1.

“The costs associated with planning, programming, and enhanced security for the NATO event are being covered by external funding sources, not by the city of Dayton,” Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein clarified in an email. “Additionally, the ongoing capital improvements and beautification efforts happening now were previously planned initiatives but have been expedited in anticipation of the NATO event. These enhancements will provide lasting benefits to residents, businesses, and visitors for years to come.”

Malson said that the RTA hub is going to stay open, though routes will be modified to accommodate the security perimeter, and northbound pedestrian and vehicular access out of the hub will be blocked off.

Following the Q&A portion of the event, representatives of the Downtown Partnership, Dayton Police and Mike Turner’s office met with small business owners to discuss their concerns one-on-one.

“Based on the concerns raised by the small business community today, I’ve already talked with law enforcement, DDP and other partner agencies to create a plan that helps alleviate parking concerns in and around NATO Village,” Galanes said after the event.

“We recognize that these temporary security protocols may impact downtown access, and we are working with local businesses to mitigate disruptions,” Dickstein said in an statement provided to this news outlet. “Hosting an event of this scale brings global attention to Dayton and contributes to our city’s long-term economic and tourism growth. We appreciate the cooperation of our business community and the hospitality they extend to our international guests.”

For any questions related to the May event, officials directed the public to the NATO website, natopa-dayton2025.org.

For questions related to security or the NATO Village event footprint, they encouraged the public to email natoquestions@daytonohio.gov.