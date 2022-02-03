Hamburger icon
What’s it like out there? Time-lapse video shows Dayton streets

Local News
45 minutes ago

With many people staying home today because schools and businesses have closed, some are wondering what it’s like out there.

Officials have cautioned drivers to stay home if possible and noted conditions are likely to get worse as the day goes on.

The video here takes a look at Dayton roads around midday Thursday.

