Nearly 350 daily COVID cases reported in Ohio

Almost 350 cases of coronavirus were reported in Ohio Tuesday, marking an increase of more than 100 cases from the 224 cases reported Monday.
The Ohio Department of Health recorded 344 cases in the last day, bringing the state’s total to 1,114,835. It was the first time Ohio reported more than 300 daily cases since Friday.
In the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 260 COVID-19 cases a day.
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions were also up Tuesday in Ohio.
The state reported 59 hospitalizations compared to its 21-day average of 34, according to ODH. On Monday, Ohio reported 25 hospitalizations.
Seven ICU admissions were recorded in the last day, nearly double the 21-day average of four. Only two ICU admissions were reported on Monday.
ODH reported 31 deaths on Tuesday, bringing Ohio’s total to 20,411. The day deaths are reported do not indicate the date the death occurred. Because other state do not regularly report death data with the state health department’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, death data can fluctuate.
As of Tuesday more than 5,635,000 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 5,277,152 have finished it.
Nearly 48.25% of Ohioans have started the vaccination and 45.15% completed it.