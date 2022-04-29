Need a garage? Company opening location for customized space

Explore Centerville man who pulled couple from burning plane earns national heroism medal

Garage Suites of Washington Township will be developed in two phases, he said. The first phase, which will feature 24 units across 12 buildings, is expected to be ready for occupancy by August or September.

Each unit costs $149,500 and features two exterior parking spots, McCosh said.

“About 50% of the time, owners choose to buy the whole building because they need that much space or they don’t want a neighbor,” he said.

The project is designed to help small businesses, artists, inventors, contractors and start-ups bring their big ideas to life, he said.

“It’s really only limited by the amount of available parking for each building and that’s by design,” McCosh said.

McCosh, an avid boater, golfer, hobbyist, artist and self-described tinkerer/inventor, said Garage Suites is designed around small business owners, contractors, artists, inventors, outdoor enthusiasts, collectors and hobbyists finding a place to build on their ideas and thrive on the passion for their interests.

“If you’ve ever been one of those persons, like I am, you’ve got a lot of big ideas but you’ve got no place to do them,” he said. “I spent 25 years in industrial real estate at Miller-Valentine and we build big buildings and you couldn’t partition them small enough for the smaller users and I thought ‘Well, that’s too bad,’ because that’s where a lot of the ideas and inventions are born and you never know how big it’s going to get.”

McCosh said some of the largest corporations in the world started in a garage.

“Dayton has a lot of innovators,” he said. “That’s one of the things that drew me to this area back in 1970.”